Assam Police on June 25 apprehended two journalists in connection with the multi-crore lottery scam after the arrest of alleged masterminds.

They have been arrested on the charges of their involvement in the scam that rocked the state.

The accused have been identified as Saurav Choudhury and Santosh Phukan who work for a satellite news channel.

Meanwhile, on June 25, the police were successful in apprehending one of the masterminds, Hridoy Kurmi, together with his three accomplices.

"Based on the evidence collected during the course of the investigation, police have arrested two journalists in the lottery scam," said Moidul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime).

He further said that the accused journalists had facilitated the lottery besides collecting protection money from the lottery lobby.

''The hunt for Bhaskar Nath, the second mastermind, and his associates are on,” the ASP added.

It is worth mentioning that so far 10 accused have been arrested by the Tinsukia police, including two journalists.

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