At least two people were killed after a Tata dumper collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 17 under Boko Police station in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district on January 24.

The said dumper bearing registration number AS01 NC 9882 with the truck bearing registration number AS01 JC 3904.

Following the accident, both truck drivers were stuck in their seats and as the trucks got fire they died of burns.

''A Guwahati bound sand laden Tata Dumper was parked in the roadside to take rest and in the meantime, the Goalpara bound Tata Dumper and the other truck collided face to face,'' said a local named Chandan Sharma.

Sharma further claimed that the incident took place only because the Guwahati-bound truck was trying to overtake the other parked Tata Dumper.

''After the incident, he immediately called the police and Boko Police responded quickly. But lately the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Boko responded to the accident,'' he added.

As per Police sources, the truck driver is Bhadreswar Patgiri from Dudhnai in Goalpara district and the Tata Dumper's driver's name is Krishna Das from Bamunigaon in Kamrup district.

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