Assam: Two miscreants arrested over extortion and dacoity attempt in Nagaon
A team of Nagaon Police from Sadar Police Station in a special operation apprehended two culprits on charges of extortion and dacoity attempt on December 28.
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A team of Nagaon Police from Sadar Police Station in a special operation apprehended two culprits on charges of extortion and dacoity attempt on December 28.
After receiving special inputs, a team of Nagaon Police launched a special operation and apprehended the two before a dacoity attempt.
Further legal action has been initiated against the two.
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