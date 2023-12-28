A team of Nagaon Police from Sadar Police Station in a special operation apprehended two culprits on charges of extortion and dacoity attempt on December 28.

After receiving special inputs, a team of Nagaon Police launched a special operation and apprehended the two before a dacoity attempt.

Further legal action has been initiated against the two.

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