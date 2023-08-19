A day after the key accused in the Indrani Tahbildar suicide case was arrested, two more leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been apprehended.

As per reports, the two BJP leaders were arrested on August 19.

On August 18, the key accused, Diban Deka, a prominent member of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam, was arrested by Chandmari Police.

The allegations against Deka revolve around his purported involvement in sharing private and intimate photographs of Indrani Tahbildar, which contributed to her death.

Preliminary reports suggest that Deka had been evading authorities since the case captured public attention.

Indrani Tahbildar, a prominent figure within the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam passed away on August 11 in Guwahati, with reports suggesting suicide as the cause.

Anurag Chaliha, a fellow member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, emerged as a prime suspect in the investigation surrounding Indrani Tahbildar's death.

However, during his interrogation, Chaliha stunned investigators by claiming innocence and pointing toward another individual, Abhimanyu Das.



Also read: Assam: Accused Diban Deka arrested in Indrani Tahbildar death case