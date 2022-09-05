Two motorcycle riders were hit from behind by a speeding container truck and killed on the spot in Khanapara area of the Guwahati city.

Observers reported that the truck was moving fast and was headed towards Meghalaya.

In the meantime, police officials reached the spot and took custody of the bodies. Police officials sent the remains for post-mortem to the nearest hospital.

According to report, the driver was identified as Rajesh Kumar Giri, 29, of Gorakhpur U P.

The vehicle bears the registration number NL OIQ 6355

The deceased's identities are not immediately revealed.

They were riding on a white Bajaj Avenger motorcycle, said report.

In and another incident on Friday night, three members of a family including a child were killed after a four-wheeler and a truck collided in Assam’s Biswanath district.

The accident took place on National Highway 15 near Sootea Gereki area in Biswanath district.

Police say that a woman was also seriously injured in the accident.

According to report, the deceased has been identified as Taufiq Rahman Ansari, Beauty Ansari and a child Zoheb Rahman.