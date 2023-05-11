Two murder convicts serving life terms at the Silchar Central Jail on May 10 night gave a slip to the police authority and made a dramatic escape.

As per sources, the escapees dug out a hole in one of the walls of the prison and managed to flee from the jail.

Speaking to the media, Cachar SP, Numal Mahata said, "Two life convicts of murder case have escaped from the central jail and we have filed an FIR on the same."

Further, the SP asserted that the incident occurred on May 10 night and the police have started an investigation into the same.

Also Read: Assam: Prisoner kills self in Dhubri Jail premises

Earlier in April, a jail inmate allegedly killed himself in the common toilet inside the Dhubri district jail premises in Dhubri jail.

The deceased identified as, Jiarul Hoque, a resident of Ward No. 14 in the Bilasipara sub-division, killed himself inside a toilet chamber at around 3.30 p.m.

Later, the jail officials informed the Jail Superintendent, Bapon Chakraborty who further informed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dhubri.

Following the information, SP Dhubri rushed to the jail premises along with the magistrate and other police personnel.

Hoque was sent to district jail on April 14, 2023, under Section 120B/420/379 of the IPC by the district court in Dhubri.