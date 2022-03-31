In a joint operation conducted by the Excise staff of Margherita and Digboi Excise Circle, two persons were arrested for illegally selling re-bottled liquor in Assam

The two accused were arrested from Makum Bagan Tiniali and Station Para areas of Margherita police station of Tinsukia district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Dipak Kumar Sah aged about 34 years, resident of Makum Bagan Tiniali, and Sashi Kanta Pandey aged about 45 years, a resident of Station Para, Margherita.

Acting on a special tip-off, Prasanta Dutta, the Deputy Superintendent of Excise Margherita, operated a raid in the area and siezed about 27.24 litres of IMFL (for sale in Arunachal Pradesh Liquor (suspected), Beer-3.25 BL, Empty bottles- 49 nos, and Bottle caps-57 nos. The illegal contraband items were seized and destroyed in the operation by the excise team, as per the report.

In a recorded statement it has been stated that the two accused bought liquor from Arunachal Pradesh and re-bottled the same liquor in bottles and marked for “sale in Assam only” and sold them. The empty bottles were bought from the local market.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered against the accused and they have been arrested under section 53 (1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act, 2000(Amended) and produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate.

Furthermore, the two accused have been sent to judicial custody till the filling of this report.