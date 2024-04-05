The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dol are set for a merger, as announced today by Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi.

The unification process is expected to commence soon after the Lok Sabha polls.



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As per sources, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi today announced the forthcoming merger of Asom Jatiyo Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dol.

While speaking to India Today NE, Raijr Dol chief, Akhil Gogoi has confirmed that they are going to merge both the parties and will form one new regional party.



This is a developing story.