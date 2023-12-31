Two suspected jihadis, including a minor were apprehended from Lahorighat in Assam's Morigaon district on December 31.

The individuals were reportedly caught from a hideout that was busted during an operation at South Senimari in Lahorighat.

The suspected jihadis have been identified as Islam Mandol, aged 70, and Mustakim, aged 13. Both are residents of Mymensingh in Bangladesh. Reports suggest that the duo entered Assam through the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura on December 15 and set up a camp at Lahorighat.

Allegedly, Islam Mandol, who has a Bangladeshi passport and visa, registered his name in the Lahorighat constituency's electoral list under the name Nur Islam.

The police have initiated an investigation into how the Bangladeshi national managed to register his name on the voter's list.

Also read: ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah open to talks if sovereignty is discussed