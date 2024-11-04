In a concerted effort to curb insurgency in the region, Assam Police, in collaboration with Military Intelligence, executed a significant operation against ULFA (I) Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Tinsukia district, Upper Assam. This operation, which commenced on November 4, follows a series of coordinated intelligence-led actions that took place from October 25 to 30, 2024.

The latest operation targeted key areas, specifically the General Area of Lekhapani and Jagun, and led to the apprehension of two critical linkmen associated with ULFA (I). The suspects, identified as Bijit Dhar from Jagun and Nantu Debnath from Lekhapani, were reportedly integral to the communication network of ULFA (I) commanders, including SS Maj Gen Arunodoy Dahotia. During the operation, security forces recovered approximately Rs 2 lakh, believed to be linked to terror funding activities.

Authorities said that this operation marks the 12th successful apprehension of OGWs in the ongoing crackdown against ULFA (I) in the region. The significance of this initiative cannot be overstated, as it aims to dismantle the remaining networks that pose a threat to peace and security in Assam. With the Republic Day celebrations approaching in 2025, security forces are particularly vigilant against potential insurgency threats, including the risk of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

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