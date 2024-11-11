Two youths were arrested by the police on Monday after they were detained earlier in connection with an "objectionable" painting made as part of a protest against the felling of trees for a railway overbridge construction in Bharalumukh, Guwahati. The incident has sparked further controversy surrounding ongoing protests over environmental concerns in the city.

The arrested youths, identified as Marshal Baruah, an environmental activist and artist, and Angkuman Bordoloi, the publicity secretary of Jatiya Yuba Bahini, the youth wing of Raijor Dal, were taken into custody under multiple charges, including unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation. A non-bailable charge under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was also imposed.

Their lawyer confirmed that the duo was produced before the court, where their bail request was denied, and they were subsequently sent to judicial custody. A third youth, Kamal Kumar, who was detained alongside them, was released without facing any charges.

The controversy began over a painting made as part of a protest against the planned felling of around 80 trees to make way for the overbridge. The protest, which included a human chain formed by locals and a night-long sit-in, aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of the construction. The initial painting contained a word that was deemed "objectionable," though it was reportedly removed and replaced with the slogan "Please Himanta Save Nature." The slogan was later taken down from the location.

Protests over tree felling for infrastructure projects have been growing in Guwahati. In October, similar protests were seen in the Dighalipukhuri area, where residents opposed the cutting of 25 trees for the construction of an arm of a flyover. The issue reached the Gauhati High Court, which issued notices to the state government last week.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while visiting the Dighalipukhuri site, dismissed the protests as an "unnecessary controversy" created by certain sections of the public to disrupt government development projects.

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