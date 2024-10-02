Two young men lost their lives after being hit by a speeding train in Assam’s Hojai district. The victims, identified as Aftab Ali and Sharifuddin, both residents of the Bhuyanpatti locality, were reportedly sitting on the railway tracks, unaware of their surroundings.

Sources indicate that the duo was deeply immersed in an online game, wearing headphones at the time of the incident, which likely prevented them from hearing the approaching train. The distraction from gaming appears to have been the primary cause of the tragic accident.

Local authorities promptly arrived at the scene following the notification and recovered the bodies. The remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by distractions, particularly around high-risk areas like railway tracks.

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