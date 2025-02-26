ULFA (Independent) cadre Arunjay Bora, alias Ujjal Asom, has surrendered before the Tinsukia police on February 25.

Bora, a resident of Tekeri village in Pengeri, Tinsukia, laid down arms at Ritukathalguri, bringing an end to his association with the banned militant outfit.



Reports indicate that he had joined ULFA (I) in 2018.

His surrender marks another step in the ongoing efforts by security forces to curb insurgency in Assam and facilitate the reintegration of former militants into mainstream society.





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