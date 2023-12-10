In a shocking incident, a youth reportedly immolated himself in Guwahati's Bhetapara area on December 9.

As per reports, the incident took place last evening when the youth arrived in Bhetapara's Jilmil Nagar in a tempo and set himself on fire, much to the shock of onlookers.

The youth sustained severe burn injuries due to which he died. The youth reportedly poured some inflammable fuel on himself and set fire to himself.

India TodayNE tried to reach out to the police but they denied from making any comments into the incident.

It has come to the fore that the deceased youth was a tempo driver by trade. He used to drive the tempo numbered AS 01 JC 2546.

The identity of the deceased was established as one Aminul Islam. The reason behind the shocking incident is not known yet.

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