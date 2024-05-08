The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) via an email message has urged all to watch producer Ratul Barua's 'Protisruti', showing the impact of excessive drug abuse among the youngsters and their repercussions on the society.

In a public message via email, ULFA-I mentions, "It is necessary to take measures to prevent the spread of drug abuse and illegal trafficking among the younger generation of Assam. It is irrelevant that today's younger generation is the future of the country tomorrow. They are able to achieve the interests of a society and a country not only for themselves in that future. However, recently, many young people are becoming addicted to such drugs and their minds and consciences are being destroyed. Therefore, these substances are considered as social diseases. These drugs are harmful to physical and mental health and how serious diseases and deaths they can cause in a changed lifestyle. As a result, many families have suffered and their homes have been destroyed. Exposure to such drugs is like stepping into a death fund".

Indicating how ULFA-I when it was active in the early 90s, took a tough stance against use and trafficking of drugs, the outfit further adds, "It is admitted that when ULFA-I was active from the early 1990s to the end of the century, it took a tough stance against the use and trafficking of such drugs. Therefore, such deadly substances could not easily enter the society. While the state has taken action against the consumption and trafficking of these social diseases for its own interests, it has not only maintained the trafficking of these substances but also made them available on the streets to destroy ULFA-I. It is worth mentioning that this serious issue can never be eradicated by relying on the police alone. There are many examples of police and administration being directly and indirectly involved in the trafficking of these deadly drugs which are sometimes considered as social diseases"

"Based on the above theme, producer Ratul Barua has made an Assamese film called "Protisruti" and it will release on 24th May 2024. Realizing the need to watch this film by every parent, concerned person as well as the youth of the society, I humbly appeal to the people of Assam through this letter and to make arrangements to make the screening of the film "Protisruti" in every cinema hall of Assam possible for at least three to four weeks from May 24, 2024, while halting the screening of other Hindi films during that time', says ULFA-I in its letter to the public.

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