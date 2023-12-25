In the northeastern Indian state of Assam, tensions have escalated following a series of incidents involving the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), an armed separatist group seeking to establish an independent sovereign nation for the indigenous Assamese people.

Recent events have brought the group into the spotlight once again. On December 24 four youths suspected of having links to ULFA-I were injured in police firing.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), commonly known as ULFA (I), has demanded evidence from the police concerning a recent shootout in Sadiya and Baihata, Assam.

The group is seeking clarity on the circumstances that led to the incident.



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In a press statement, the banned outfit claimed that the youths of Sadiya who were shot in a clash on December 24 and Pranjal Das who was injured in police firing in Baihata on December 25 are not involved with ULFA (I) did not maintain contact with any member.

Further, the banned outfit asserted that the state police need to provide clear evidence of each incident. Otherwise, such officers/members of the Assam Police will cripple many more innocents forever with such fake clashes on the orders of the highest anti-Assam and anti-indigenous police officers.

In parallel, the ULFA (I) also urge all journalists involved in the media in Assam not to rely solely on the statements of the police but to try to find out the truth from the innocent youths who were shot and injured by the Assam police.

The group, active since its formation on April 7, 1979, by key figures including Paresh Baruah, who currently serves as the army chief of ULFA, has been involved in an armed struggle known as the Assam conflict.

These incidents occurred against the backdrop of a heated exchange between Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh and ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah. The DGP had warned against joining the outlawed organization and cautioned against social media posts supporting such groups, stating that legal action would be taken against those expressing support for banned outfits online.

The confrontation between the police and ULFA-I has led to demands from the group for evidence regarding the police's actions in Sadiya and Baihata, where the youths were reportedly shot.

The situation remains tense, with the ULFA-I maintaining its stance on Assam's independence and the state police force actively working to bring back peace and normalcy.

