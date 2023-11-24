Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) ULFA (I)'s senior leader Bubul Handique alias Golap Asom dies in Myanmar camp.

As per reports, Golap Asom is a resident of Mahmora Bhaluka village in the Charaideo district of Assam.

Earlier in October, the outfit awarded capital punishment to two of its senior members for allegedly carrying out anti-outfit activities.



Also Read: Assam: Senior ULFA-I leader Lachit Hazarika and cadre Bornali reportedly die after capital punishment in Myanmar

Top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar's Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20. While Bornali, a boxer from Tinsukia and a member of the banned outfit has been also served the death penalty by the armed militant group.

As per sources, Salim Asom was close to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s. While Bornali had joined the outfit in the year 2021.