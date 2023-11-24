Assam: ULFA (I) leader Bubul Handique dies in Myanmar camp
Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam's (Independent) senior leader Bubul Handique alias Golap Asom dies in Myanmar camp.
Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) ULFA (I)'s senior leader Bubul Handique alias Golap Asom dies in Myanmar camp.
As per reports, Golap Asom is a resident of Mahmora Bhaluka village in the Charaideo district of Assam.
Earlier in October, the outfit awarded capital punishment to two of its senior members for allegedly carrying out anti-outfit activities.
Also Read: Assam: Senior ULFA-I leader Lachit Hazarika and cadre Bornali reportedly die after capital punishment in Myanmar
Top ULFA-I leader, Lachit Hazarika alias Brigadier Salim Asom was awarded capital punishment in Myanmar's Sagain area in Hachi camp on September 20. While Bornali, a boxer from Tinsukia and a member of the banned outfit has been also served the death penalty by the armed militant group.
As per sources, Salim Asom was close to ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and had joined the outfit in the 1990s. While Bornali had joined the outfit in the year 2021.
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