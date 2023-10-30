The proscribed group, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) sought suggestions from the locals of Assam in order to stop construction of the Subansiri hydroelectric project, days after a landslide damaged part of the under-construction project in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam which affecting the flow in the Subansiri river downstream.

In a press release, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) stated- "We have been opposing the construction of the massive dams since before the construction of the dam and continue to do so today. However, due to some political leaders, intellectuals and selfish leaders of political parties and organizations, the construction authorities managed to almost complete the dam."

Further, the outlaw organisation claimed that there have been many incidents in the past few months and several lives have been lost.

"The river has dried up due to landslides in the mountains and the water trapped in the southern part will collapse the dam in the coming days and create a terrible situation like Sikkim in the southern part," the release added.

However, in order to avoid such untoward incidents, the outfit has given two proposals to the people of Assam.



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In the release, the ULFA (I) stated, "First Proposal: If the indigenous people of Assam do not want large dams and want the intervention of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to prevent these dams, then every anti-dam party and organization, the ULFA (I) in writing, commitment, full responsibility and authority, our organization will take effective measures to stop the construction of the dam at any cost.

No sit-ins, protests, bandhs etc. shall be held in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts regarding the dam within the time limit fixed by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Further, if the indigenous people of Assam entrust this responsibility to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) organization, then every leader/member of the organization, even if hundreds of our comrades have to sacrifice their lives for the successful implementation of the programme Ready to go.

In its second proposal, the ULFA (I) stated, contrary to the above proposal, if the parties and indigenous people want large dams, the government shall be required to comply with the following conditions:

The safety of the large dam under construction as well as the southern part of the river should be monitored by foreign experts to ensure safety.

Ensure that 100 per cent of the electricity generated by the project is enjoyed by the people of Assam and employment of indigenous youth in the project.

If the construction company and the government are responsible for future accidents in the dam, take measures for full compensation and rehabilitation of the victims if property is damaged and proper compensation to the families of the victims in case of loss of life The tripartite agreement must be signed with commitment.