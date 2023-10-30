In a concerning development, despite Assam's DGP GP Singh's warning against joining militant groups such as the banned ULFA-I, another young man from the state has reportedly joined the banned militant outfit.

The individual has been identified as Palash Konwar from Damoikhati in Borpathar, Dibrugarh District. A video of Konwar joining the ULFA-I has been circulating on social media, where he confirms his allegiance to the group.

The news has caused tension amongst Konwar's family, who have pleaded with ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah for his safe return.

In a related incident, a youth from Bajali district, who joined ULFA-I in 2022, was reportedly executed for attempting to escape their camp in Myanmar.

The deceased, Pranab Axom alias Abhilash Kalita, had allegedly tried to escape alongside another member, Deep Axom alias Tanmoy Bora, leading to their death sentences by the ULFA-I.

Abhilash's father has urged Baruah to clarify his stance on the matter and has also highlighted the poor conditions in the ULFA-I camp, where cadres are purportedly fed only 'Parimal Rice' and 'Lai Xaak' twice daily.

Also read : Assam: After Pathshala's Abhinash Kalita, reports surface of another ULFA-I cadre's execution