The popular Umshek picnic spot, known for its picturesque location along the Gijang River, will remain closed to visitors for ten days, from Friday, January 10 to Monday, January 20, 2025, according to a statement by local villagers.



The site, located approximately 80 kilometers from Guwahati and 20 kilometers from Boko in Assam's Kamrup District, has gained popularity for its natural beauty, drawing thousands of visitors annually.



During a media interaction on Tuesday, Ellakish Sangma, a villager from Umshek, shared that the temporary closure is due to an annual religious gathering being hosted in the Umshek village this year. "We request the people of Assam not to visit the Umshek Picnic Spot during this period. It will reopen to the public on Tuesday, January 21, 2025," Sangma stated.





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Adding to this, another villager, Ronth Sangam, highlighted the scale of the event, explaining that participants from over 20 villages across Assam and Meghalaya are expected to attend. "During this time, visitors from other villages will be accommodated at the picnic spot, which necessitates the temporary closure to picnickers," Sangam noted.



Located near the Assam-Meghalaya border in the 33 Rambrai-Jyrngam Legislative constituency of Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills District, Umshek Picnic Spot remains a cherished destination for nature lovers, featuring lush hills and serene riversides. The temporary closure underscores the villagers' commitment to upholding traditional events while ensuring the site's maintenance for future visitors.