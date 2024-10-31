Assam is undertaking a comprehensive Rs 1,200 crore effort to improve power transmission in the state, with special focus on rural areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this significant initiative aimed at enhancing the safety and reliability of power supply for residents.

In 2024 alone, the state has replaced over 12,000 kilometers of old low-tension (LT) lines with safer, covered conductors. Additionally, 250 kilometers of new 11 kV lines have been constructed to bolster the power infrastructure further.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the project also includes the installation of 489 new high-voltage transformers. These upgrades are expected to meet the growing power demand while ensuring improved voltage stability and reliable power supply.

"This initiative will not only boost our power infrastructure but also enhance safety and service quality for all Assameses," Sarma stated.

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