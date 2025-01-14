An undertrial prisoner managed to flee Dhubri district jail on Monday afternoon but was swiftly caught by jail staff within hours.

The incident occurred around 1:30 PM when Nazmul Sheikh, an undertrial facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, scaled a low section of the jail wall and fled.

Sheikh, a resident of Ward No. 8, Bilasipara, Dhubri district, took advantage of a vulnerable part of the wall that was relatively low in height, enabling his escape.



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Fellow inmates who witnessed the daring act immediately alerted jail authorities. The staff quickly mobilized and launched a pursuit, managing to track down the fugitive at the Gauripur Bus Stand around 2:30 PM.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Following Sheikh’s recapture, authorities launched an investigation into the incident, particularly focusing on security lapses that allowed the escape, including the specific area of the wall that was vulnerable to such attempts.