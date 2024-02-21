Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on February 21 claimed that the unemployment rate has increased drastically in 2021 during BJP's Amrit Kaal.

Speaking to reporters at the Assam Legislative Assembly on the Economic Survey of Assam 2023-24, Akhil Gogoi said, "The unemployment numbers have surged drastically during BJP's Amrti Kal as per the reports mentioned in Economic Survey of Assam 2023-24 prepared by the government. Assam's unemployment numbers 2022 32,35,000 while the unemployment numners in 2021 was 22,00,125. Which means, the state has witnessed a surge in unemployment numbers of more than 10 lakh. If you consider the past numbers, in 2016 the unemployment numbers was 20 lakh. So if you see, when the BJP government came to power in Assam, the numbers of unemployment youth stood at 20 lakh. But now as per the Economic Survey of Assam, the number of unemployed youth has surged to 32,35,000".

Recalling the Covid-19 period when many people both employed and unemployed entered Assam, Gogoi said, that there is a possibility that many mught have not returned back to their workplaces or stayed behind. Gogoi citing the Economic Survey report said, "Many people lost their jobs during Covid period while several public and private sector companies were fired from their jobs. Those numbers too have been mentioned in the survey"



According to the Economic Survey of Assam 2023-24, the number of educated job seekers has risen significantly, posing a challenge for the state's burgeoning economy. The live employment exchange register reveals an increase in the number of registered educated job seekers, from 17,46,671 in 2020 to 18,05,441 in 2021, marking a 3.36% increase.

The number of educated job seekers has seen an uptick across all education levels in 2021 compared to 2020. This trend continued into 2022, with the number of registered educated job seekers, including others, rising to 9,83,093 compared to 1,37,865 in 2021.

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