An unidentified body was discovered in the Longai River in the Latu region of northern Karimganj, Assam raising suspicions of foul play. The grim discovery was made by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling the area, who spotted the lifeless body floating in the water.

The body showed visible injury marks, suggesting the possibility of violence prior to death. Initial observations have led authorities to suspect that the individual may have been murdered and the body subsequently disposed of in the river to cover up the crime.

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Local law enforcement has launched an investigation to uncover the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities are also appealing to the public for any information that could help solve the case, as efforts continue to trace the origins of this tragic event and determine whether any missing person reports in the area could be linked.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, with calls for a thorough probe to ensure justice is served. Further forensic examination will be carried out to gather more evidence and ascertain the cause of death, while the BSF and local police remain vigilant for any developments.