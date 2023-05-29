A young man’s lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood in the early hours of Monday morning near the bus terminal in Dhubri, spreading sensation in the area.

The dead teenager was lying in a pool of blood inside the bus terminal and had injuries to his head.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased has been identified as Dipankar Kalita, a resident of Ghoshpara in the Dhubri Municipal area, and it is believed that he was killed and discarded by some miscreants.

The Dhubri bus terminal, which is close to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, is said to have lost protection during the night and transformed into a hotspot for drug and alcohol partying.

Later, the police arrived at the scene and took the deceased for an autopsy at the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

The police are still conducting their inquiry.

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