A traffic policeman posted at Rongpur in Silchar was taken by surprise after a group of youths started assaulting him for allegedly failing to control the road traffic.

As per sources, a gang of young men beat up the traffic police personnel for not controlling the traffic jam.

According to the visual a chaotic environment was witnessed with massive traffic jams reported in the Rongpur area.

Reacting to the incident, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said, "We have already started the investigation and have arrested two people involved in the crime."

Also Read: Assam: 14 held for allegedly assaulting a team of police in Nagarbera

Earlier on March 18, Assam police apprehended 14 persons from Nagarbera in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on March 17 night for allegedly assaulting a team of police and injuring three of them.

As per reports, the arrested persons include women and also elderly people.

The incident took place after a team of Nagarbera Police arrived at the scene to arrest an individual, identified as Munnaf Ali, who is accused of rape.

Later, the situation quickly escalated after the police personnel was attacked by the family of the accused along with many others following which three cops were injured during the ordeal.

It is also being said that a few miscreants also tried to snatch the service pistol of one of the police officers but were unsuccessful.

Later, the injured cops were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.