Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Mohanbari airport, Dibrugarh on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Notably, the Union Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

As per reports, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siang in Arunachal Pradesh on January 3 2023.

Further, Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Siyom Bridge and virtually inaugurate 27 other projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) along with the release of the BRO Vision and New Tech Handbook and interaction with locals.

As per the itinerary, the minister will arrive at Chabua Air Force station on January 2, 2023.

It is to be mentioned here that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has constructed a total of 3,097 km of roads in Arunachal Pradesh in the last five years, the government informed the parliament on December 16.

Besides this, the government also informed that the BRO has constructed around 3,140 km in the Union Territory of Ladakh in the last five years.

Also Read: Arunachal: BRO constructed 3,097 km of roads in state in last five years, says Centre

The Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also informed Lok Sabha that the Ministry of Defence has entrusted the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the construction of roads in border areas, as per priority fixed by Army based on a five-year Long Term Roll over Works Plan (LTRoWP).

''A total of 257 roads spanning 13,525.417 km have been built in the last five years, in 10 states and three Union territories,'' revealed data shared by Bhatt.

The BRO has constructed 64 roads spanning 3,097 km in Arunachal Pradesh and 43 roads spanning 3,140 km in Ladakh in the last five years, the data said further.

As per the shared data, the details of roads constructed in other states and Union Territories include -- 18 roads (663.535 km) in Sikkim; 22 roads (947.21 km) in Uttarakhand; 61 roads (2381.963km) in UT of Jammu and Kashmir' 13 roads (884.309 km) in Rajasthan.