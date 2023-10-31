Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister, has announced that a 32-km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga and a ring road in Guwahati will soon become reality.

Lending another push towards modernization of road transport network in the State, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, in presence of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday either laid the foundation stones of or dedicated to the nation as many as 26 national highway projects aggregating an investment of Rs. 17,500 crore at an event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways laid the foundation stones for the 4-laning/2-laning with paved shoulder of Tinsukia-Makum bypass with a project cost of Rs. 459 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Bogapani to Golai Gaon with Digboi bypass at a project cost of Rs. 357 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Golai Gaon to Ledo with Margherita-Ledo bypass at a project cost of Rs. 643 crore, 4-laning of Kandulijan Gaon – Simen Chapori road at a projected cost of Rs. 609 crore, 4-laning of Simen Chapori – Nagabang Gamsuk road at a projected cost of Rs. 562 crore, among others.



Also Read: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones of 26 National Highway projects in Guwahati

These part, the Union Road Transport Minister today dedicated to the nation 4-laning of Kaliabor Tiniali – Dolabari road including construction of new 2-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra on National Highway 715 at a cost of Rs. 837 crore, 4-laning of Dokmoka – Loring Thepi road on NH-29 at a cost of Rs. 266 crore, 2 - laning of Powamara to Bataia, Trinokhal to Mundamala & Lowarpuwa to Churaibari on NH-8 at a cost of Rs. 167 crore and the strengthening of Numaligarh – Khatkhati road on NH-129 at a cost of Rs. 146 crore.

Lauding the role of Union Road Transport Minister Gadkari for focusing on road infrastructure of Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said launch of so many road projects on a single day were unprecedented in the history of the State.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma made an appeal to the Union Road Transport Minister to take necessary measures to make the proposed ring-road in Guwahati a reality to which Gadkari, in his speech, said the same has his in-principle approval.

Dr. Sarma also requested the Union Road Transport Minister to construct a 32-km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga aimed at reducing the number of fatalities among wild animals.

Union Minister Gadkari in his speech said the elevated corridor to would become a reality soon and detailed project report shall be prepared for the same.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma expressed hope necessary steps will be taken to expedite the construction of a tunnel under river Brahmaputra connecting Gohpur in the North bank with Numaligarh in the South bank. Chief Minister Dr. Sarma appealed to Union Minister Gadkari to look into the demand for 4-laning of the national highway section between Baihata Chariali to Tezpur.



The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Road Transport Minister to allocate Rs. 500 crore from central fund for works being undertaken under Asom Mala scheme to which Gadkari announced that an amount of Rs. 600 crore has been approved, an increase of Rs. 100 crore over the demanded amount.

Dr. Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special place for the Northeast in his heart and this has resulted in the region making progresses on multiple fronts for the past few years.

Today’s event was also attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways General (Retired) V.K. Singh, many ministers of the Assam Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Chief Executive of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, senior officials of Union Road Transport Ministry, National Highway Authority of India, among others.

