In a significant development for the residents of Gauripur in Dhubri, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a major initiative ahead of the elections.

The Centre has approved the allocation of Rs 421.15 crore for the construction of a new four-lane National Highway 17 from Gauripur Dumrdah village to Baldamara.

The construction of this new highway includes a vital bypass for Gauripur town, spanning a total length of 9.61 kilometres.



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This bypass is anticipated to alleviate long-standing issues such as traffic congestion and road accidents, providing relief to the residents of Gauripur.

With the implementation of an elaborate road safety system, the new highway aims to significantly reduce road accidents in the Gauripur area, addressing one of the major concerns of the local population.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement through his official 'X' handle, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the nation.

The approval of this allocation marks a crucial step towards enhancing transportation infrastructure in the region, promising a safer and smoother commute for the people of Gauripur and surrounding areas.