Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita undertook a thorough assessment of flood-affected areas within the Margherita Revenue Circle on Saturday, visiting relief camps and evaluating the distribution of essential relief items. Accompanied by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, the sub-divisional officer (civil), the circle officer, and the Executive Magistrate of Margherita, Minister Margherita inspected the relief efforts and ensured the availability of basic amenities for those impacted by the floods.

The visit began with inspections at relief camps in Makumkilla and Margherita Town, where the minister closely monitored the distribution of Gratuitous Relief (GR) items, including water bottles, candles, and mosquito coils. Emphasis was placed on the adequacy and efficiency of these efforts to meet the immediate needs of flood victims.

Reports indicate that while water levels upstream had receded by July 4, allowing some families to return home, mid-stream and downstream areas remained inundated, with the Buridehing and Tirap rivers flowing 2.55 meters above the danger mark as of the night of July 5. Authorities conducted necessary evacuations to ensure residents' safety, with active rescue operations led by the Fire and Emergency Service Squads of Margherita, Tinsukia, and Ledo.

Rescue efforts over the past 24 hours successfully evacuated 50 individuals from Alubari Margherita, 29 from Rampur Sonowal Gaon Jagun, eight from Bihari Basti Jagun, and 50 from Ledo Maulang No. 2, Ketetong, and Margherita. The Margherita sub-divisional administration continued assessments at various locations, including Lama Gaon LP School, No. 6 Dirok LP School, Khagori Pather LP School, Sati Joymati LP School, Namdang Bashbari LP School, Borfakial LP School, and Manmowmukh LP School, verifying the provision of GR and essential amenities for flood-displaced residents.

Collaborative efforts extended beyond relief supplies, with the Veterinary Department of Margherita distributing animal fodder to ensure livestock welfare. Health camps were also established in coordination with the Department of Health at multiple relief sites, providing essential medical assistance to flood victims.

Currently, 30 relief camps remain operational, with additional camps established as needed. The coordinated efforts of various governmental departments and agencies reflect a united approach to disaster relief and recovery, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by flood-affected communities in Margherita.

As of the latest update, water levels in both the Buridehing and Tirap rivers have shown a steady decline since Saturday morning, bringing a sense of relief to the region.

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