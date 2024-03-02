Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while announcing his candidacy from Dibrugarh, expressed his gratitude towards the people of Assam.

He pledged to work in unison with all party workers and to seek cooperation from the public.

"I salute the people of Assam...Along with all the party workers, we will go among the people and seek cooperation...", said Sonowal.

"PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister Kiran Rijiju to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh," says BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.



Also Reas: Lok Sabha 2024: PM Modi to contest from Varanasi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Rajnath Singh from Lucknow; first list out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 today (March 2).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest from Varanasi. BJP addressed the presser at the party headquarters in the national capital on Saturday.

PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, announced BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde today. BJP announced candidates on 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from J&K, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu.