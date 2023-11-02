The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the 50-bed Ayurvedic hospital at Dudhnoi in the Goalpara district of Assam today.

The hospital - the second such hospital to be opened in Assam in less than a month after Majuli - is equipped with all the major facilities including a state-of-the-art laboratory, a Panchakarma centre, an infertility clinic, a yoga unit apart from the OPD and IPD services.

Speaking at the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It gives me immense pleasure that people of Dudhnoi and its adjoining areas can now avail the wonders of India’s rich heritage of Ayurveda. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has invested to revive the rich heritage of Ayurveda that has been healing humanity for thousands of years.

As Assam, along with the rest of the northeast, receives focussed attention to become the engine of growth for India’s next economic resurgence, it is important to have a robust healthcare infrastructure, which is modern, inclusive and integrated. By integrating a modern approach to validate the efficacy of traditional medicine like Ayurveda, the government affirms its commitment to work towards achieving the vision of Prime Minister Modi to become a Swastha Bharat. Given the encouraging number of people availing Ayurvedic care solutions, we are moving ahead, under the able leadership of PM Modi, to create an integrated healthcare ecosystem where one can heal of their illness and, at the same time, avail solutions to enrich their quality of lives. We will be building more Ayush healthcare infrastructure in Assam to sustain the demand for vigorous healthcare in the state.”

The Ayurvedic Hospital at Dudhnoi will have OPD service like Kaya Chikitsa, PTSR, Samhita and Siddhant, Shalakya etc., as well as in IPD services will haver Panchakarma Therapy like Snehan, Swedan, Janu Basti, Griba Basti, Sirodhara; Kriya Kalpa therapy like Karna Poran, Karna Dhupan, Anjan, Tarpan, Parishes among others. Infertility Clinic with therapy like Uttar Basti as well as Khara-Khutra treatment in Ano-rectal disorders as well as Geriatric Rejuvenative Clinic, Rheumatology clinic, Lifestyle disorders, Skin & Cosmetic clinic will also be functioning here.

The hospital is also equipped with a state-of-the-art laboratory, a yoga unit, a pharmacy etc. In order to make the Dudhnoi campus as a major centre of Ayush in the region, further development of USG facilities, X ray & ECG facility, Operation Theatre, Kharasutra, upgraded Panchakarma, upgraded Laboratory as well as Labour room will be developed. An Ayush Educational Institution is also being constructed at the same campus. In order to harness the flora for Ayurvedic medicinal products, an medicinal herbs garden with rare medicinal Plant garden will also be set up within the premises of this hospital.



Adding further, the Ayush Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayurveda has gained worldwide acknowledgement for its role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. At the world stage, the role of traditional medicine has been highlighted to complement and build a robust healthcare delivery system.



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At the G20 New Delhi Leaders Declaration, emphasis was laid on recognising the potential role of evidence-based traditional medicine. Under the visionary leadership of Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi, the Ayush became an independent ministry only in 2014, which has proved to be a game-changing move to revive the traditional forms of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, Naturopathy, Sowa Rigpa, Homoeopathy, and Unani, to make them active players in the healthcare delivery system in the country.

PM Modi also envisioned the Ministry to play a crucial role to optimally developing and propagating Ayush forms of medicine, based on evidence-based benchmarks. I would also like to inform you that as per data received from the state between January and September of 2023, as many as 78,026 people got benefitted from the Ayush system of medicine through AHWC.

Ayush Ministry has released Rs 121.75 Crores of Centre Share till date to Assam for various activities like Ayush Health & Wellness Centres, 50/30/10 bedded Integrated Ayush Hospital, New Educational Institute, Construction of new dispensaries, Ayush Public Health programmes like Ayush Mobile medical unit, Ayurvidya, Supraja, Supply of essential drugs to dispensaries. I believe that Ayush-based geriatric programme programmes like Ayurvidya: promotion of healthy lifestyle through Ayush for school children, Vayomitra: Ayush-based geriatric program, Prevention and management of Osteoarthritis and other Musculoskeletal disorders, Ayush Mobile Medical units, etc., will strengthen the Ayush systems in the NE states.”



The event was also graced by the Health Minister, Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta; MP of Lok Sabha for Guwahati, Queen Oja; the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Rabha among other senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of Assam as well as district administration of Goalpara.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has earlier announced FOUR more such integrated hospitals to be set up in Kaliabor, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, and Baksa; along with ONE 30 bedded hospital in Diphu while one 10 bedded hospital in Bajali to be constructed. A total of 100 Ayush dispensaries will be set up in all districts of Assam.

Ministry of Ayush is supporting the efforts of State/UT Governments for implementation of different activities as proposed by the States through their respective State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) through Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of National Ayush Mission (NAM).

The Ministry of Ayush has been supporting state governments including Assam to set up Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs), setting up of Integrated Ayush hospitals, new Ayush Dispensaries, operationalisation of Ayush Health & Wellness Centres by upgrading the existing Ayush Dispensaries and Sub-centres, upgradation of UG & PG Ayush Education Institutes so that the people may able to avail the services from the Ayush healthcare facilities.

The ministry has supported 33 integrated Ayush hospitals in NE, out of which 9 are operational. As many as 879 Ayush Health & Wellness Centres (AHWC) are being set up in the region, with 492 reported functional.

