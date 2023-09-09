Amid the ongoing power crisis in state, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 9 met the Union Power Minister RK Singh in Delhi and briefed him on the unprecedented 26 per cent increase in power demand due to the growth of productive sectors of the economy.

The chief minister informing about the developments on X platform said, "Union Power Minister RK Singh has assured to consider my personal request to allocate at least 300 MW of power to Assam, which will aid in tiding over the current power deficit".

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media in that load shedding is being personally monitored. He also said that in the past, we needed 1,800 megawatts (MW), but this year, we needed 2,500 MW.

CM Sarma stated, "We do not have so much electricity as of now and if we must buy electricity, then the power tariff will be hiked by Re.1,"

The central clergyman likewise declared that on the off chance that individuals needs day in and day out power supply, we will need to climb the levy.

In the meantime, CM Sarma explained, the state government has partnered with a number of businesses for the following year to increase the MW so that residents can continue to receive power.



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