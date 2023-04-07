A cadre of the proscribed militant group of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) surrendered himself to security forces in Assam's Tinsukia district.

The cadre identified as Modon Asom alias Mintu Moran surrendered himself during an operation conducted jointly by Tinsukia Police and Assam Rifles.

Moran is a resident of Torani Village in Tinsukia and his father has been identified as Chepet Moran.

Meanwhile, security forces in Assam have claimed to have intensified their efforts to restore normalcy in Upper Assam, where pockets of the ULFA-I are allegedly conducting their nefarious activities.

As per an official statement, the security forces said that a "whole of government approach" is in place and being executed to restore complete normalcy in the last few remaining pockets of Upper Assam.

It is worth mentioning that since 2022, the security forces in Upper Assam alone have apprehended 107 cadres/Over Ground Workers, recovered 60 weapons, ensured the surrender of 22 cadres, and prevented the recruitment of another 64.

The security forces' claims come amidst allegations that a Pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), is extending support for the “Assam Independence Referendum” (AIR) proposed by ULFA-I.

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