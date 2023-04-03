Unidentified miscreants on April 2 attacked a five-member police team in Assam's Jorhat district, grievously injuring an investigation officer.

According to sources, the incident took place at Borhuj village under Pulibor police station in the district, where a police team had gone to arrest a criminal in connection to a case.

During this, three unidentified miscreants tried to obstruct the police investigation and attacked them with sharp weapons. The police investigating the attack suffered serious injuries and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Also, as soon as the attack was reported, a large team of police and CRPF personnel immediately reached the spot. However, seeing the large team, the miscreants fled from the spot.

Also, in further action, the police succeeded in catching one of the three miscreants. The police is interrogating the accused by bringing them to the police station. The police have claimed that they will soon arrest the other two absconding miscreants.

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