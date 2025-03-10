Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Monday presented a ₹2.63 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal in the state assembly, with a projected deficit of ₹620.27 crore.

Tax Relief and Economic Measures

The budget proposes an exemption from professional tax for individuals earning up to ₹15,000 per month, benefiting over 1.43 lakh taxpayers and families, and increasing their purchasing power.

The tax holiday for green tea leaves has been extended for two more years to support Assam’s tea industry.



Also Read: Assam Budget 2025: Major boost for employees, farmers, and tea garden workers

Industrial and Infrastructure Boost

Under Advantage Assam 2.0, the state will establish new industrial parks in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Silchar, Palashbari, Jagiroad, Tezpur, and Nalbari, with an allocation of ₹500 crore to boost industrial growth.

Additionally, with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a township project will be developed in Palashbari and Jagiroad, with a massive ₹8,000 crore investment to enhance urban infrastructure.

Human-Elephant Conflict Mitigation: Gaja Mitra Initiative

To address the rising incidents of human-elephant conflicts, the government has launched the Gaja Mitra Initiative in five affected districts: Goalpara, Tezpur, Udalguri, Baksa, and Nagaon.

AI-powered cameras will be installed to monitor elephant movements.

Elephant habitats will be improved to reduce human-wildlife confrontations.

Dedicated Gaja Mitra teams will be formed to manage conflict zones and ensure rapid response.

With this being her last full budget before the 2026 assembly elections, Minister Neog emphasized the government’s commitment to economic growth, tax relief, environmental conservation, and industrial expansion, setting the stage for Assam’s continued development.