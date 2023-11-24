Fifteen northeastern locations have been chosen for development under the central government's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative, which aims to increase tourism in the area rich in natural and cultural heritage.

Among them are two from each of the seven other northeastern states and one from Manipur.

According to authorities, fifteen northeastern locations have been chosen for development under the federal government's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative, which aims to increase tourism in the area rich in natural and cultural heritage.

Among them are two from each of the seven other northeastern states and one from Manipur.

Officials from the Tourism Ministry gave updates on the PRASHAD programme and provided information on the SD 2.0 scheme at the 11th International Tourism Mart (ITM), which took place in Shillong from November 21–23.



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Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, the ministry announced on its opening day that it has sanctioned Rs 29.32 crore for the development of four important iconic religious tourism sites in Meghalaya: Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church, Aitnar Pool, and Charantala Kali Temple.

The centuries-old Durga temple Nartiang Shakti Peeth is thought to be a Shakti Peeth; Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church is situated in Sohra, East Khasi Hills; Aitnar Pool is the site of a well-known festival in West Jaintia Hills; and, according to officials, Charantala Kali Temple is in the West Garo Hillsi district and is dedicated to Goddess Kali.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Nacho and Mechuka; from Meghalaya, Shillong and Sohra; from Mizoram, Aizawl and Champhai; from Assam, Jorhat and Kokrajhar; from Manipur, Moirang (Bishnupur); from Nagaland, Niuland and Chumukedima; from Sikkim, Gangtok and Gyalshing; and from Tripura, Agartala and Unakoti.