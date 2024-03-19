In a successful operation against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) dealing, the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, conducted a raid at Rajib Gandhi Path, near Maniram Dewan Trade Center under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station on the evening of March 18.

The raid resulted in the apprehension of a person named Md. Gulzar, aged 26, son of Md. Ashiq Ali. Gulzar, a resident of Saifi Colony, Simbhaoli, Hapur (UP), was currently residing near the Hanuman Mandir in Lal-Ganesh under the Dispur Police Station.



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During the raid, the STF recovered 392 FICN of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 1,96,000.

Additionally, a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs.677 were also seized from Gulzar's possession.