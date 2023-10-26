The Assamese film industry is in mourning as it bids farewell to one of its stalwarts, Kamal Bora, a renowned film producer and actor. Bora, who played a significant role in the industry's growth, passed away on Thursday morning at his residence in Kampur, Assam.

Kamal Bora was battling with Japanese Encephalitis, a serious viral infection, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati. However, today, at 8 am, he succumbed to the illness, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Among his many contributions, Bora co-produced the iconic Assamese film 'Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati' in 1948, a cinematic gem featuring Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the late Nipon Goswami, among other notable actors. His involvement as a co-producer and his acting in the film showcased his dedication to Assamese cinema.

Kamal Bora's presence in the industry will be sorely missed, and his contributions to Assamese cinema will be cherished.

Also read : Assam: Lost both my children, yet CM Sarma hasn't spoken to me till now, says Junmoni Rabha's mother