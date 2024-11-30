In a significant breakthrough against the drug menace, Dhubri Police apprehended a notorious drug peddler, Tarif Ahmed (34), on Saturday evening in the bustling market area of Dhubri town.

The operation, led by Sub-Inspector Nilim Talukdar, was launched based on a tip-off and resulted in the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotics from Ahmed’s possession. The accused, a resident of Ward No. 8, Dhubri, and son of Sofique Ahmed, has been allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the region for a prolonged period.

“This is a major success in our efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the district,” said a police spokesperson. Tarif Ahmed’s arrest is expected to shed light on a wider network of drug traffickers operating in the area.



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Ahmed has been taken into custody, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend others connected to the illegal trade. The police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the safety and well-being of Dhubri’s residents.

This decisive action sends a strong message to those involved in the narcotics trade, emphasizing the authorities' resolve to eliminate such activities and ensure a drug-free society.