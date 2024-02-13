Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered his address as the Chief Guest at the conferment of Assam's highest civilian awards in Guwahati today.

In his address, he acknowledged the contributions of the awardees and commended their efforts towards the betterment of society.

Taking to his official X handle, the Vice President wrote, "Grateful for the honour and privilege of witnessing this amazing function with total commitment to societal growth. Conferment of the Assam Civilian Awards is beyond just a celebration of individual achievement. It is also a reflection of the rich tapestry of Assam, its people and their invaluable contribution to the progress and cultural diversity of a great Nation. The variety of awards has been so deep, so touching, so emotive!"



Also Read: Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi honoured with Assam Baibhab, state's highest civilian award

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was in Guwahati in Assam today on a day-long tour to present the Assam government's highest civilian awards - Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav to the winners.

State government has conferred the awards to 22 individuals selected from diverse sectors, for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

Assam government presented the Assam Baibhav, the state's premier civilian honour, to Ranjan Gogoi, Member of Parliament and former Chief Justice of India.

Meanwhile, the Assam Saurav was presented to four individuals including Dr. Kishan Chand Nauriyal, Elvis Ali Hazarika, Hima Das, and Nadiram Deuri, while Assam Gaurav was awarded to 17 people including Ranjit Kumar Gogoi, Parvati Barua, Debojit Changmai, Drono Bhuyan, Neelan Dutta, Anupama Deka, Soumyadeep Dutta, Basanta Chiring Phukan, Manendra Deka, Meenakshi Chetia, Pakhila Lethtepi, Tenzing Bodosa, Nirmal Dey, Jecin Kumbang Pao, Mary Hassa, Upendra Rabha and Rahul Gupta.