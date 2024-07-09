In a tragic and shocking incident, the Vice Principal of Swahid Jadav Nath Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Dr. Narayan Debnath, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, July 9 morning. The incident took place in the Barbari area of the city.

Dr. Debnath, 57, was found hanging in his quarters on the college premises around 5:45 am. The reason behind this extreme step is yet to be determined. Students residing nearby discovered his body and immediately alerted the authorities.

Dr. Debnath had been living with his family at the college quarters for the past year, but his family was not present in Guwahati at the time of the incident. Originally from Doboka in Lanka, he had also acquired property in Nagaon.

As of the time of reporting, his body remains at the scene awaiting retrieval for a post-mortem examination, pending the arrival of a magistrate. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is currently ongoing.

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