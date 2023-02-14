Five persons including the video editor of a Guwahati-based news portal were taken into custody on February 12 in connection with a kidnapping and murder of a young person in the city, the Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah informed it during a press conference.



Barah spoke at a press conference about the kidnapping of Biswajit Hazarika, who was kidnapped on October 9, 2022, as he was riding in a rickshaw back to his home.



In exchange for the victim's release, the kidnappers sent a video of Biswajit and demanded a ransom of Rs. 40 lakhs.



"No information was available about the location of Biswajit," Barah stated.

On November 1, after a month had passed, Biswajit's unidentified body was discovered in the Nellie area of Assam.



On February 9, the victim's parents asked the commissioner of police to look into the case and make an arrest of the suspects who were responsible for their son's death.



The kidnapping and murder investigation was then launched by the police, who made six arrests.

Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri, and Mayur Nath have been identified as the accused.



Ajay Kalita, a Panjabari resident, was the case's mastermind.

"We came to know about the information based on confession made by Pranab, who admitted that they kidnapped the victim to make easy money," Barah stated.



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