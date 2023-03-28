A video journalist was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on March 28.

As per sources, the video journalist working at a regional media channel was found dead in his bedroom in Maligaon area.

The deceased has been identified as Subudh Roy.

After finding Roy lying in his bedroom in unconscious state, he was rushed to Pandu FRU Primary Health Centre where he was declared brought dead.

At present, the body of Roy has been kept at the health centre and will be handed over to his family members after the post-mortem.

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