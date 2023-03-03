A team from the Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended a lat mandal in a bribery case in the state's Nagaon district.

As per police, the accused was identified as Pranjal Bora and was deployed at the office of the Circle Officer, Koliabar revenue circle in the district.

He was caught red-handed during the transaction of bribe money for processing and issuing land sale permission.

The arrest was made after the vigilant sleuths laid a trap in the office complex following a complaint related to the processing of land documents.

''Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Sh Pranjal Bora, Lat Mandal, O/O Koliabar Revenue Circle, Nagaon, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing and issuing Land Sale Permission to the complainant. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice,'' the Assam police tweeted.

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Pranjal Bora, Lat Mandal, O/O Koliabar Revenue Circle, Nagaon, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing and issuing Land Sale Permission to the complainant. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/dJ8lJU08sh — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 3, 2023

In another such case, the vigilant sleuths arrested one Bidyadhar Das for allegedly taking bribe money from the complainant for processing his pension life.

''2nd trap of the day.A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Bidyadhar Das, Senior Asstt. O/O the Registrar, Cooperative Society, Assam, Khanapara, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing his Pension File @CMOfficeAssam,'' the police tweeted.

2nd trap of the day.

A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Bidyadhar Das, Senior Asstt. O/O the Registrar, Cooperative Society, Assam, Khanapara, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing his Pension File @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/QJQ96XTSzb — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 3, 2023

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