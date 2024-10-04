The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, has intensified its efforts to combat corruption, resulting in the arrest of three officials in separate bribery cases within just a week.

On October 3 , Subal Ch. Roy, a Sub-Inspector at Barama Police Station in Baksa district, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe in the police station campus. The bribe was solicited from a complainant seeking the release of his vehicle.

Just days earlier, on September 26, Ranjit Kr. Sarkar, Secretary of North Salmara Gaon Panchayat in Bongaigaon district, was also apprehended in his office for accepting a bribe related to the processing of bills.

Moreover, on September 21, Subodh Das, Sub Divisional Officer of the Territorial Building Sub Division of PWD&NH, was arrested in his office at Mirza in Kamrup district after accepting a bribe from a complainant for processing bills.

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