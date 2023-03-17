Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 16 expressed his intention of closing all the madrasas in the state and said people want to pursue education in schools and colleges instead.

''Over 600 madrasas I have closed in the state and I intend to close all madrasas because we do not want madrasas. We want schools, colleges, and universities,'' Sarma said while addressing the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Yatra in poll-bound Karnataka's Belagavi on March 16.

In January this year, Sarma had already said that the Government wanted to reduce the number of Madrasas in the state in the first phase.

"We want to reduce the number of Madrasas in the state in the first phase. We want to put general education in Madrasas and start a system of registration in Madrasas.", CM Sarma said.

Sarma added that the government is working with the Muslim community on this and they're helping the government.

He also said that the Assam government has begun an experiment to incorporate the Muslim population, especially Bengali-speaking Muslims, as stakeholders in the government’s fight against radical Islamists and Jihadis.

Speaking further during the Yatra, the Assam Chief Minister also called upon Hindus to take pride in their identity.

''Every Muslim will claim that they are one. Likewise, Hindus must also tell say they are Hindus with all pride. Only then will the Sanatana Dharma survive,'' he added.

He further said that the land has tolerated rulers like Aurangzeb and due to this land had given birth to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

''The communist historians claim that entire India was under the control of Aurangzeb. That story is false. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a hundred times braver than him," he said.

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