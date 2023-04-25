Arrested pro-Khaklistan propagator and radical preacher Amritpal Singh is being interrogated by a team of central intelligence agencies in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

However, an official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police on Sunday, and later sent to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail where nine other Khalistani sympathizers are lodged.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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