Kulwant Singh, an associate of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday night at around 10 PM following an epilepsy attack.

His health condition has now reported to have improved.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Singh, another associate of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was also admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital Dibrugarh on Tuesday night due to health issues.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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