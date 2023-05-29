Traffic came to a standstill after a major water pipeline burst below the under-construction Maligaon flyover in Guwahati, Assam on May 29.

The incident came to light while the concern authority of the state government was working on the flyover's construction. Nonetheless, the reason for the pipeline burst has not been determined till the publishing of this news report

As of late, a few families have been left without a home after a Gammon JICA water supply principal line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of Guwahati which cleared away a few vehicles and harmed the close by houses last Thursday.

The circumstance stays unsafe in Kharguli following the water supply pipeline burst occurrence which likewise killed a lady, leaving a few group nearby the episode harmed.

The families, who have been left abandoned in Kharguli's Joypur, where the water pipeline burst yesterday, were given sanctuary at Joypur Elementary School.

In Kharguli, the rupture of a water supply pipeline resulted in the death of Sumitra Rabha.

Besides, upwards of 19 individuals of the area supported wounds in the occurrence which made a few bike and four-wheeler vehicles move washed away. The injured are receiving treatment right now.

Also read : 7 students of Assam Engineering College die in a major road mishap in Guwahati